We Are One Seven LLC Boosts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,283 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 0.7% of We Are One Seven LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Merchants Corp raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 9.6% in the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 168,127 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 14,685 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in Comcast by 170.8% during the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 125,785 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 79,337 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Comcast by 27.6% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 41,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,974 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 36.0% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 425,839 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $14,640,000 after acquiring an additional 112,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its position in Comcast by 15.6% during the second quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 144,493 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 19,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.41. 8,412,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,151,316. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.51 and its 200-day moving average is $39.94. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The stock has a market cap of $196.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $389,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Guggenheim lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.41.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

