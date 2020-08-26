We Are One Seven LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,437 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,091,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,737,125,000 after acquiring an additional 216,205 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 5.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,506,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,155,485,000 after buying an additional 632,852 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,834,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,559,929,000 after purchasing an additional 278,879 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 18.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,906,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,282,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,910 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $986,207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.04, for a total value of $875,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,367,972.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 25,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total transaction of $4,714,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,957 shares in the company, valued at $12,437,511.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 780,356 shares of company stock worth $148,417,205. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CRM traded up $7.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.05. 25,651,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,643,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.66 billion, a PE ratio of -1,200.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.52. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $218.35.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.76.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

