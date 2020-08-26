We Are One Seven LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

We Are One Seven LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of We Are One Seven LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG stock traded up $1.68 on Tuesday, hitting $232.47. 1,056,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,855. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $232.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $217.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.61.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.