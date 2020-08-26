We Are One Seven LLC Has $2.22 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

We Are One Seven LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,383,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BofA Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1,550.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,420.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,662.16.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $20.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,605.85. 1,256,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,147,986. The firm has a market cap of $1,071.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,518.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,383.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,608.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.