We Are One Seven LLC Lowers Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

We Are One Seven LLC reduced its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,444 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Target by 888.9% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Target by 250.0% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Target by 208.7% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 463 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 80.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TGT shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Target from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Target from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Target from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Cleveland Research upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.52.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 4,109 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total value of $493,244.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,875,597.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 137,524 shares of company stock worth $19,934,219 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.85. 2,982,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,609,419. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.78. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $90.17 and a 12-month high of $156.10. The firm has a market cap of $76.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

