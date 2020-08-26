We Are One Seven LLC Raises Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,657 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.7% of We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 256.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $405.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $384.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.54.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 13,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $4,809,110.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,514,251.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.08, for a total transaction of $17,454,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 361,723 shares of company stock worth $147,178,586 in the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $510.00. 7,197,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,714,975. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $159.00 and a 1 year high of $516.50. The firm has a market cap of $314.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $434.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

