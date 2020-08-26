We Are One Seven LLC Sells 1,872 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

We Are One Seven LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,260 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 351.9% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 175.6% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4,644.4% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 63.5% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 57.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBUX traded up $4.04 on Tuesday, hitting $82.72. 17,634,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,188,241. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $98.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.68. The stock has a market cap of $90.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $330,210.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,002 shares of company stock worth $3,777,738. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

