We Are One Seven LLC Sells 244 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

We Are One Seven LLC decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 0.6% of We Are One Seven LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Intel by 3.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,645,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,810 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 34.8% during the second quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 92,979 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 24,002 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 68.1% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 77,606 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 31,437 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 8.4% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 34,005 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. BNP Paribas downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Roth Capital cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.43. The company had a trading volume of 38,303,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,727,443. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.68.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

