We Are One Seven LLC Sells 508 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

We Are One Seven LLC cut its stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 36.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Chubb by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Chubb by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 82,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 498,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,726,000 after purchasing an additional 9,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB traded up $1.49 on Tuesday, reaching $125.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,324,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb Ltd has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $167.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.05. The stock has a market cap of $55.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.69.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CB. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Chubb from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chubb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chubb from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

