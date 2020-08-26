WEX (NYSE:WEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Equities research analysts at Mizuho began coverage on shares of WEX (NYSE:WEX) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WEX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on WEX from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on WEX from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on WEX in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on WEX from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on WEX from $163.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.69.

NYSE WEX traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $158.00. 208,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,549. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 55.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.88. WEX has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $236.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.38.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $347.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.05 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that WEX will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joel Alan Dearborn, Jr. sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,606. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roberto Simon sold 13,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.54, for a total value of $2,246,046.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,446 shares in the company, valued at $4,046,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEX. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in WEX by 54.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in WEX during the first quarter worth $25,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in WEX by 24.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 7,197 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in WEX by 24.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in WEX by 1.8% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 99.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

