Whirlpool Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.20 (NYSE:WHR)

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 1.20 per share on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th.

Whirlpool has raised its dividend by 21.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Whirlpool has a payout ratio of 36.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Whirlpool to earn $15.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

WHR stock opened at $180.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.22. Whirlpool has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $185.96. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.05.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on WHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Whirlpool from $158.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Whirlpool from $109.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Longbow Research boosted their price target on Whirlpool from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Whirlpool from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.67.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.