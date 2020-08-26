William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $200.79 Million Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,409,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425,514 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.04% of Advance Auto Parts worth $200,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 88.0% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,780,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,131,000 after purchasing an additional 833,349 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,431,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,593,000 after buying an additional 276,805 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 18.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,266,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,460,000 after purchasing an additional 198,182 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,346,000 after purchasing an additional 27,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 6.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 861,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,380,000 after acquiring an additional 51,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Andrew E. Page sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $101,793.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,791.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

AAP traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $156.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,951. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.33 and a 52 week high of $171.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.50 and its 200-day moving average is $130.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.31.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.95. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

AAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.29.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

