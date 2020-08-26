WOM Protocol Price Tops $0.29 (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 25th. One WOM Protocol token can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00002570 BTC on exchanges. WOM Protocol has a market cap of $29.26 million and $9.89 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded 50.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00042219 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006629 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $638.91 or 0.05613150 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003072 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003565 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00048512 BTC.

About WOM Protocol

WOM is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,007,450 tokens. WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol . The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

WOM Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOM Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOM Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

