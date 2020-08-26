Worldcore Trading 142.1% Higher This Week (WRC)

Worldcore (CURRENCY:WRC) traded up 37.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One Worldcore token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Worldcore has traded 142.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Worldcore has a total market cap of $57,417.88 and approximately $1.00 worth of Worldcore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00044442 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006686 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $635.52 or 0.05580384 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003549 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00051121 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Worldcore Token Profile

Worldcore is a token. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. Worldcore’s total supply is 245,209,299 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,103,291 tokens. Worldcore’s official website is worldcore.eu . Worldcore’s official Twitter account is @worldcoresocial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Worldcore

