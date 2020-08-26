X-CASH (XCASH) Price Down 4.7% Over Last 7 Days

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. One X-CASH coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, X-CASH has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. X-CASH has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and $60,185.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005148 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000449 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00044050 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000029 BTC.

NPCoin (NPC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000498 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

X-CASH (XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 56,481,147,498 coins. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling X-CASH

X-CASH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

