YF Link Price Up 486.4% Over Last Week (YFL)

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded 26.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 25th. YF Link has a total market capitalization of $5.82 million and $1.44 million worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, YF Link has traded 486.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One YF Link token can now be bought for approximately $137.40 or 0.01207778 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00128731 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $191.64 or 0.01684485 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00194104 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000863 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00153853 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000149 BTC.

YF Link Token Profile

YF Link’s total supply is 50,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,356 tokens. The official website for YF Link is yflink.io . The official message board for YF Link is medium.com/yflink

Buying and Selling YF Link

