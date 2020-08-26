Yirendai Ltd – (NYSE:YRD) Shares Purchased by Davis Selected Advisers

Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Yirendai Ltd – (NYSE:YRD) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,521,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,055 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers owned approximately 2.72% of Yirendai worth $10,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Yirendai during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yirendai by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Yirendai during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,587,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Yirendai during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Yirendai by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 18,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YRD traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.53. The stock had a trading volume of 41,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,861. Yirendai Ltd – has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.97. The firm has a market cap of $329.51 million, a P/E ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 23rd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($1.46). Yirendai had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $144.57 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Yirendai from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. Yirendai has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $5.68.

Yirendai Company Profile

Yirendai Ltd. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard loan products; and fasttrack loan products through mobile applications. The company also provides investing tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

