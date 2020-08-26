Zacks: Analysts Anticipate United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) to Announce $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. United States Cellular reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for United States Cellular.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $973.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.87 million. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

USM has been the topic of several analyst reports. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine downgraded United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on United States Cellular from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on United States Cellular from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

In other news, CEO Kenneth R. Meyers sold 40,000 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $1,366,800.00. Also, EVP Deirdre Drake sold 15,161 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $502,283.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,161 shares of company stock worth $3,872,484 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USM. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the first quarter worth $8,763,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in United States Cellular by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 416,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,854,000 after acquiring an additional 113,380 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in United States Cellular by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 132,994 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 80,441 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in United States Cellular by 1,387.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 84,788 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 79,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in United States Cellular by 585.6% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 83,125 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares in the last quarter. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USM traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.39. 126,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,741. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. United States Cellular has a 1-year low of $23.91 and a 1-year high of $40.03.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

