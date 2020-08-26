Zacks: Analysts Expect ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) to report $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for ANGI Homeservices’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.03. ANGI Homeservices reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ANGI Homeservices.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $375.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ANGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ANGI Homeservices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

In related news, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 123,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $1,749,951.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 172,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $1,924,992.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,959,745 shares of company stock valued at $26,739,104 over the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANGI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,900,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,568,000. Clearfield Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the second quarter valued at $13,978,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the second quarter valued at $13,011,000. Finally, Think Investments LP acquired a new position in ANGI Homeservices during the second quarter worth $11,482,000. 18.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANGI traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $14.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,795,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,758,889. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 357.09 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANGI Homeservices has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $17.05.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

