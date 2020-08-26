Zacks: Analysts Expect CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Brokerages predict that CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.52. CBRE Group reported earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 44.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full-year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CBRE Group.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 17.96%. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS.

CBRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cfra downgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.14.

In related news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 39,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $2,027,609.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 325,957 shares in the company, valued at $16,861,755.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,043,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,776,447.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,696 shares of company stock valued at $3,958,254. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the second quarter worth $214,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,611,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,886,000 after purchasing an additional 24,329 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 35,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 707,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,974,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBRE stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.39. 1,277,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,073,896. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.28 and its 200 day moving average is $46.04. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. CBRE Group has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $64.75.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

