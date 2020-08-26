Zacks: Analysts Expect CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) will announce $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CommVault Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.36. CommVault Systems posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CommVault Systems will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CommVault Systems.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.87 million. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVLT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of CommVault Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. CommVault Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.17.

In related news, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 6,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $265,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,453.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $904,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,361,776.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,515,800 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVLT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in CommVault Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in CommVault Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CommVault Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CommVault Systems stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $43.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,063. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 617.66, a P/E/G ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.68. CommVault Systems has a 52 week low of $24.26 and a 52 week high of $51.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

