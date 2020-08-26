Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Masimo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Masimo posted earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masimo will report full-year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $3.18. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Masimo.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Masimo had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $207.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.14.

MASI traded up $4.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.82. 265,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,816. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 56.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.56. Masimo has a 1-year low of $139.36 and a 1-year high of $258.00.

In related news, Director H Michael Cohen sold 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.37, for a total value of $132,292.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,590.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Coleman sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $293,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,715 shares in the company, valued at $3,223,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,335 shares of company stock worth $749,625 over the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Masimo during the second quarter valued at $272,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Masimo by 137.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Masimo by 98.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 136,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,231,000 after acquiring an additional 67,879 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Masimo by 10.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,453,000 after acquiring an additional 11,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Masimo by 5.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,481,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $262,449,000 after acquiring an additional 77,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

