Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Analysts expect Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) to post ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.37). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.61) to ($2.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.24) to ($2.11). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Repare Therapeutics.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($2.01).

Several research analysts have issued reports on RPTX shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPTX. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,285,000. MPM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,177,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,401,000. CHI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,656,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,320,000.

RPTX traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.72. The stock had a trading volume of 45,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,209. Repare Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.84.

