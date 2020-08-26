Zacks: Brokerages Expect Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) to Post $0.34 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.37. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.
On average, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ARI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.83.
Shares of NYSE:ARI traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.00. 930,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,914,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 48.51 and a quick ratio of 48.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.29. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 112.51 and a beta of 1.21. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $19.76.
Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Company Profile
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.
Read More: Profit Margin
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (ARI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.