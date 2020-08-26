Zacks: Brokerages Expect Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.02 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) will post sales of $6.02 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Starbucks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.87 billion. Starbucks posted sales of $6.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full year sales of $23.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.18 billion to $23.54 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $27.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.15 billion to $28.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Starbucks.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The company’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $82.41. 7,906,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,168,506. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.68. The company has a market capitalization of $91.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.46, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.78. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $98.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $330,210.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,002 shares of company stock worth $3,777,738. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 138.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,786,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $572,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524,099 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,291,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,541,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,642 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth $265,547,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Starbucks by 88.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,929,926 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $507,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $40,420,000. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Starbucks (SBUX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.