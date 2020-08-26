Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) to Hold

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc., headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing, and commercializing branded prescription products for the acute care and gastroenterology markets. The company’s lead product candidate, Amelior, which is in phase III clinical trials, is an intravenous formulation of ibuprofen for the treatment of both pain and fever. Its products also comprise Acetadote, an intravenous formulation of N-acetylcysteine for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; and Kristalose, a prescription laxative product, which is a crystalline form of lactulose to enhance patient acceptance and compliance. In addition, the company is developing a treatment for fluid buildup in the lungs of cancer patients and an anti-infective for treating fungal infections in immuno-compromised patients. “

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.26. 8,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.69. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 907,735 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,565 shares during the period. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals comprises 3.5% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned about 5.98% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology markets in the United States and internationally. It offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol injection for treating hyponatremia; Ethyol injection for the reduction of xerostomia; Totect injection, for emergency oncology intervention, to treat the toxic effects of anthracycline chemotherapy; and Vibativ injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections.

