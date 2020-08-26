Zacks Investment Research Downgrades eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) to Hold

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eXp World Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services primarily in the United states and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents and brokers. eXp World Holdings, Inc., formerly known as eXp Realty International Corporation, is based in Bellingham, Washington. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. TheStreet raised shares of eXp World from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of eXp World from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Shares of eXp World stock traded up $3.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.01. 1,700,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,935. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 455.72 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.77. eXp World has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $42.89.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. eXp World had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that eXp World will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jason Gesing sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $231,200.00. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $610,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,327.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 410,000 shares of company stock worth $11,361,150. Insiders own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in eXp World by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,618,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,639,000 after purchasing an additional 317,346 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in eXp World in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,852,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in eXp World in the 1st quarter worth about $655,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in eXp World in the 1st quarter worth about $508,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in eXp World by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 150,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 50,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

