Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) to Hold

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fresnillo plc is silver and gold mining and exploration company. It also produces lead and zinc concentrates, silver precipitates, gold and silver dore bars and leases mining equipment. The Company has properties in Mexico. Fresnillo also holds interests in properties located in Zacatecas, Durango and Sonora. Fresnillo plc is headquartered in Mexico. “

FNLPF has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, July 27th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America raised Fresnillo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

FNLPF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,169. Fresnillo has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $17.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.35 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.37.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Orisyvo, Juanicipio, Las Casas Rosario and Cluster Cebollitas, and Centauro Deep, as well as various other long term exploration prospects.

