Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) to “Buy”

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.85% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $20.50 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BofA Securities lowered shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BCS downgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

NYSE:BCSF traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $10.54. The stock had a trading volume of 256,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,140. The company has a market capitalization of $700.50 million, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.50. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $20.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.13.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $47.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.71 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a negative net margin of 20.85% and a positive return on equity of 8.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Bain Capital Specialty Finance news, CFO Sally F. Dornaus purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.43 per share, with a total value of $26,075.00. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 39.1% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 29,486 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 52.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 401,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 137,200 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 21.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 102,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 18,314 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 52.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

