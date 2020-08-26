Zalando (ETR:ZAL) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Zalando SE (ETR:ZAL)’s share price rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €71.30 ($83.88) and last traded at €70.86 ($83.36). Approximately 503,584 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €69.60 ($81.88).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €65.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is €52.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.12.

Zalando Company Profile (ETR:ZAL)

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.