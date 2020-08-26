ZB Token Price Up 4.7% Over Last Week (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 26th. In the last seven days, ZB Token has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZB Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00002275 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZB Token has a market cap of $121.17 million and approximately $20.02 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZB Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00043144 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00006999 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $643.99 or 0.05602175 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004162 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00031601 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00049087 BTC.

ZB Token Token Profile

ZB Token is a token. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com . ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZB Token Token Trading

ZB Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZB Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZB Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.