ZClassic (ZCL) Price Tops $0.22 on Exchanges

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 25th. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00001897 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $1.92 million and $13,152.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.76 or 0.00656832 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00089035 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00077104 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001028 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,869,297 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin

Buying and Selling ZClassic

ZClassic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

