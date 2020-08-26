Zcoin (XZC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $68.37 Million

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Zcoin has a market capitalization of $68.37 million and $22.98 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $6.18 or 0.00053783 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zcoin has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11,493.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $388.92 or 0.03383856 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $276.72 or 0.02407621 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.55 or 0.00509419 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.32 or 0.00777155 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010995 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00056494 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.86 or 0.00660000 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000218 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00014023 BTC.

Zcoin Profile

Zcoin (XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,060,735 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zcoin

Zcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

