ZelCash Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5.67 Million (ZEL)

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. ZelCash has a total market cap of $3.22 million and $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZelCash has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZelCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, STEX and TradeOgre.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZelCash alerts:

FABRK (FAB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003385 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000057 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About ZelCash

ZelCash (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. ZelCash’s official website is zel.cash.

Buying and Selling ZelCash

ZelCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Trade Satoshi and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZelCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZelCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZelCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.