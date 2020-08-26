Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Trading 6.4% Higher

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN)’s stock price traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $93.61 and last traded at $93.11. 1,226,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 2,062,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.55.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $96.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Zendesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.68.

The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.13.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.34. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $246.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.82 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zendesk Inc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Inamarie Johnson sold 6,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $517,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,655. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Bass sold 2,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $203,910.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,272.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 122,262 shares of company stock valued at $10,737,969. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Zendesk by 38.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 18,607 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Zendesk by 994.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 46.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 9,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter valued at $39,297,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

