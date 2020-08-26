Zion Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:ZN) Trading Up 8.6%

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) shares were up 8.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 6,671,397 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 6,636,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zion Oil & Gas stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 126,501 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Zion Oil & Gas at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. It holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License that covers an area of approximately 99,000 acres. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

