Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) dropped 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 17,641,176 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 33,346,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

ZOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.50 target price on shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 15.31, a current ratio of 15.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts forecast that Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Johnny D. Powers acquired 625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.16 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 625,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM)

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. The company's lead drug product candidate is ZM-012, a tablet formulation of metronidazole targeting the treatment of acute diarrhea in dogs.

