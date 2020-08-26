ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Price Down 22.8% Over Last 7 Days

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 25.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 25th. In the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded 22.8% lower against the dollar. ZUM TOKEN has a total market cap of $255,088.20 and $1.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZUM TOKEN token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Paritex and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.42 or 0.00785451 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004755 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003413 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000771 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 95,746,292,128 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,746,292,128 tokens. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com . The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Paritex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

