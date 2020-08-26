Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Trading Down 6.9%

Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME)’s stock price dropped 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.78 and last traded at $31.27. Approximately 458,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 441,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.59.

ZYME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Paradigm Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.82.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.09. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a negative net margin of 569.13%. Analysts anticipate that Zymeworks Inc will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZYME. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 121.4% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the second quarter worth $44,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the second quarter worth $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 28.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the second quarter worth $63,000. 71.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zymeworks Company Profile (NYSE:ZYME)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

