1-800-Flowers.Com (FLWS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ: FLWS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
8/20/2020 – 1-800-Flowers.Com was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
8/19/2020 – 1-800-Flowers.Com was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.
8/13/2020 – 1-800-Flowers.Com was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.
8/12/2020 – 1-800-Flowers.Com was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
8/7/2020 – 1-800-Flowers.Com was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.
8/6/2020 – 1-800-Flowers.Com was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 7/22/2020 – 1-800-Flowers.Com had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $18.00 to $21.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/18/2020 – 1-800-Flowers.Com was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 7/9/2020 – 1-800-Flowers.Com was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
7/3/2020 – 1-800-Flowers.Com was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. is a leading e-commerce provider of floral products and gifts, in terms of number of customers and revenue. With the development of the company's online business and a strategic acquisition, they have continuously expanded their product offerings, most recently to include gourmet foods and home and garden merchandise. As a result, the company has developed relationships with customers who purchase products not only for gifting occasions but also for everyday consumption. "
- 7/1/2020 – 1-800-Flowers.Com was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
FLWS stock traded up $1.33 on Thursday, hitting $30.98. 1,600,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,645. 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $31.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.63 and a beta of 1.59.
1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $418.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.
