1-800-Flowers.Com (FLWS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ: FLWS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/20/2020 – 1-800-Flowers.Com was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. is a leading e-commerce provider of floral products and gifts, in terms of number of customers and revenue. With the development of the company’s online business and a strategic acquisition, they have continuously expanded their product offerings, most recently to include gourmet foods and home and garden merchandise. As a result, the company has developed relationships with customers who purchase products not only for gifting occasions but also for everyday consumption. “

8/19/2020 – 1-800-Flowers.Com was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

8/13/2020 – 1-800-Flowers.Com was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

8/12/2020 – 1-800-Flowers.Com was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/7/2020 – 1-800-Flowers.Com was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

8/6/2020 – 1-800-Flowers.Com was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/22/2020 – 1-800-Flowers.Com had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $18.00 to $21.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

7/18/2020 – 1-800-Flowers.Com was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/9/2020 – 1-800-Flowers.Com was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/3/2020 – 1-800-Flowers.Com was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

7/1/2020 – 1-800-Flowers.Com was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

FLWS stock traded up $1.33 on Thursday, hitting $30.98. 1,600,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,645. 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $31.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.63 and a beta of 1.59.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $418.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,550,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,742,000 after acquiring an additional 81,706 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,790,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,847,000 after acquiring an additional 9,669 shares in the last quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 19.2% in the second quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC now owns 1,101,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,057,000 after acquiring an additional 177,183 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in the first quarter valued at $13,374,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 19.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 770,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after acquiring an additional 123,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

