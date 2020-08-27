13,034 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Bought by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 13,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPST. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4,972,133.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,867,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,241,000 after buying an additional 5,867,118 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth $214,389,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 112.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,590,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,428,000 after buying an additional 1,373,135 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,262,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,960,000 after buying an additional 1,135,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21,766.9% in the second quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,079,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,745,000 after buying an additional 1,074,197 shares in the last quarter.

BATS JPST traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.84. 2,331,042 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.43.

