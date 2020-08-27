15,500 Shares in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) Purchased by Water Island Capital LLC

Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Corelogic during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Corelogic during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Corelogic during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Corelogic by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Corelogic during the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Corelogic news, Director Barry M. Sando sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $253,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,974.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John C. Dorman sold 3,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $162,849.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,923.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Corelogic stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.25. 928,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,319. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.56 and its 200-day moving average is $50.76. Corelogic Inc has a 52 week low of $24.69 and a 52 week high of $69.87.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.18. Corelogic had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $477.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Corelogic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Corelogic Inc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Corelogic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Corelogic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.20%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered Corelogic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Compass Point lowered Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Corelogic in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Corelogic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.60.

About Corelogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

