20,359 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Purchased by Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,545,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700,482. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $75.55 and a twelve month high of $121.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.40.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

