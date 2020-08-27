21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Shares of 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) dropped 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.72 and last traded at $23.25. Approximately 3,418,611 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 177% from the average daily volume of 1,233,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.70.

VNET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. DBS Vickers started coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.93.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.88 and its 200-day moving average is $17.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 550.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,285,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,810,000 after purchasing an additional 102,368 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 1st quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 540,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,484,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 39.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

21Vianet Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:VNET)

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

