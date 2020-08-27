21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Shares of 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) dropped 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.72 and last traded at $23.25. Approximately 3,418,611 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 177% from the average daily volume of 1,233,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.70.
VNET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. DBS Vickers started coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.93.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.88 and its 200-day moving average is $17.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.46.
21Vianet Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:VNET)
21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.
