$24.59 Billion in Sales Expected for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) will post $24.59 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Comcast’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.39 billion and the lowest is $22.99 billion. Comcast posted sales of $26.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Comcast will report full year sales of $102.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $100.09 billion to $105.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $110.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $106.79 billion to $113.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Comcast.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.20. 14,361,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,098,049. The stock has a market cap of $200.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. First Merchants Corp boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 168,127 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 14,685 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in Comcast by 170.8% in the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 125,785 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 79,337 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 41,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,974 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 425,839 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $14,640,000 after acquiring an additional 112,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its position in Comcast by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 144,493 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 19,468 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Read More: Depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comcast (CMCSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.