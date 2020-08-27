2,762 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Purchased by Cabana LLC

Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. St. Louis Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 91,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 49,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 16,168 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 378,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,326,000 after buying an additional 8,699 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 463,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.86. 8,753,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,861,141. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.16. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

