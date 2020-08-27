$3.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) to announce sales of $3.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ball’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.13 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.91 billion. Ball reported sales of $2.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ball will report full-year sales of $11.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.22 billion to $11.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.68 billion to $12.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ball from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Ball in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ball from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ball has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.64.

NYSE BLL traded up $1.45 on Wednesday, reaching $78.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,033,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,229. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.80 and its 200 day moving average is $70.03. Ball has a 52-week low of $51.26 and a 52-week high of $82.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Ball’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

In other news, VP Robert D. Strain sold 7,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $610,532.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,416,996.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $231,648.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,116.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,933 shares of company stock valued at $4,898,281 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in Ball by 8,261.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,032,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984,064 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,530,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,318,000 after buying an additional 475,256 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,487,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,532,000 after buying an additional 1,098,470 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 3,184,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,299,000 after buying an additional 90,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,714,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,651,000 after buying an additional 119,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

