$3.96 Billion in Sales Expected for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) will post sales of $3.96 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.91 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.03 billion. Colgate-Palmolive posted sales of $3.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full year sales of $15.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.84 billion to $16.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $16.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.21 billion to $16.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 559.34% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

Shares of CL stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.65. 3,472,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,581,153. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.20. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $79.31. The firm has a market cap of $67.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, SVP John J. Huston sold 84,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $6,552,967.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,405,013.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 85,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $6,562,397.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,543,747.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,206 shares of company stock valued at $19,617,943 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CL. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $829,740,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,125,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,475 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 21.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,956,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,544 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 27.2% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,167,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,750,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,507 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

