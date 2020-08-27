30,035 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Acquired by Hendley & Co. Inc.

Hendley & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,035 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.4% in the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 38,892 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 36.1% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 909 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 12.5% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.4% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,848 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $63.76. The company had a trading volume of 5,942,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,691,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $69.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.73 and a 200-day moving average of $56.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.40.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 38.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

In other news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $209,753.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

