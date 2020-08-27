533 Shares in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Acquired by Cabana LLC

Cabana LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 29,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

OEF traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $163.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,921. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.62. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.87 and a fifty-two week high of $163.24.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Article: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.